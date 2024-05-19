Khawaja Asif lauds Punjab’s ‘Clinic on Wheels’ project

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the Clinic on Wheels project is providing modern healthcare facilities to people in Punjab at their doorsteps, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Sialkot today, he said that PML-N believes in the politics of public service and our government is providing necessary healthcare and education facilities to people, especially women. He said that the provision of modern healthcare facilities is government’s top priority.

Khawaja Asif criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying they had ruined the country’s economy and were responsible for the current inflation and poverty however he claimed that a pleasant change will come to Punjab and centre next year.

READ: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches ‘Clinics on Wheels’ project

He accused the PTI-led government of corruption and embezzlement, saying they had looted the country’s resources and were now trying to avoid accountability.

The minister referred to the extension given to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying that the country’s sovereignty and stability are more important than personal interests.

Clinic on Wheels

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Clinics on Wheels project.

Under the project, 200 clinics on wheels will provide health facilities to 4 million people of the province.

The chief minister said these clinics will be deployed in densely populated areas of big cities where residents often face challenges in accessing hospital care.