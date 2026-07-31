Khawaja Asif proposes new administrative units across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 31, 2026: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has proposed the creation of new administrative units in the country, suggesting that Karachi and Gwadar should be part of the federation instead of being made separate provinces.

Speaking on ARY News program Khabar, Asif said the topic of new administrative units has already been under discussion. “In modern democracy, the local government structure does a lot of work. Local governments were restored in the 80s. Today, leadership at the provincial and federal level is a continuation of that local system,” he said.

The minister said the local government system at the grassroots level in Karachi is not integrated. “There will be a debate on what shape the local government system should take. If many resources are transferred to the grassroots through the local government system, public service can be done better,” he said. He added that local body elections have also not been held in Punjab.

Khawaja Asif said no province in the country should be made in the name of ethnicity. “There should be administrative units within provinces. For example, D.G. Khan can be merged with another city. If we make provinces on linguistic grounds, a new Pandora’s box will open,” he said.

“In my opinion, the creation of new administrative units will be a good omen for Pakistan. I am not going by personal opinion, but by what is practically beneficial for the country. We need a system that can work according to current needs and the next 50 years,” he added.

The defence minister said the country currently has a “hybrid model” and that this hybrid system guarantees change in the system. “Many big decisions will be made under this in the next two to three months,” he said.

He questioned why Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s support for new provinces is so important. “Will political parties create an active local system or give up their kingdoms?” he asked.

Khawaja Asif said the success of the hybrid system would be a strong local government system and new provinces. “If these things happen in 4 to 5 months, a new system can come. The success of the hybrid system will also bring political stability to the country,” he said.

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