Khawaja Asif refuses to apologize over his remarks against PTI women

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif refused to apologize over his remarks against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women lawmakers, ARY News reported.

As per details, Addressing the National Assembly he said that PTI women senators demanded an apology from Khawaja Asif over his remarks.

However, he refused to apologize and defended his remarks, he said that if the PTI chairman apologize for his remarks on Maryam Nawaz then he will also apologize.

He clarified that his remarks were not gender specific and he did not make any remarks about women.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women lawmakers created a furor in the National Assembly.

As per details, the federal minister termed the PTI women senators ‘garbage’ and ‘remains’ of PTI in the senate.

At this, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar requested the speaker to expunge the words said in a rash of emotions by PTI senator Ali Zafar and Khawaja Asif.

The PTI senator Ali Zafar said that the current members of the assembly are a herd of sheep. However, the speaker said that both words are expunged now from the assembly’s proceedings.

In 2016, Khawaja Asif came under criticism by opposition leaders for referring to Shireen Mazari as a “tractor trolley” when she tried to record her protest following Asif’s brief on the state of load-shedding in the country during Ramazan.