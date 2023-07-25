Khawaja Asif’s remarks about PTI women create furore in NA

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women lawmakers created a furore in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal minister termed the PTI women senators ‘garbage’ and ‘remains’ of PTI in the senate.

At this, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar requested the speaker to expunge the words said in a rash of emotions by PTI senator Ali Zafar and Khawaja Asif.

The PTI senator Ali Zafar said that the current members of the assembly are a herd of sheep. However, the speaker said that both words are expunged now from the assembly’s proceedings.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif landed in hot water over his disrespectful remarks on Vice Chancellors.

Read more: Khawaja Asif lands in hot water over his disrespectful remarks on VCs

In a letter to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, 22 Vice Chancellors demanded that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif should publicly apologize for his remarks.

The letter stated that the derogatory remarks used for Vice Chancellors during his speech in the National Assembly, referring to them as “dacoits” should be expunged.

In 2016, Khawaja Asif came under criticism by opposition leaders for referring to Shireen Mazari as a “tractor trolley” when she tried to record her protest following Asif’s brief on the state of load-shedding in the country during Ramazan.

Shireen Mazari, however, had refused to accept the apology read out by Sadiq, saying that she would only do so if Asif came to the house himself and apologised personally.

“Khawaja Asif owes me a personal apology for what he said on the floor of the assembly,” stressed Mazari.