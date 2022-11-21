Khawaja Asif says army chief appointment is PM’s prerogative

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has asserted that the appointment of new army chief was a prerogative of the incumbent prime minister (PM) under relevant procedures and laws, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an informal talk with journalists outside Parliament, the defence minister said he had already informed the media that the process of appointments has been started.

He again ruled out reports of a deadlock over the name of the new army chief, claiming that past appointments were part of history in which all were shareholders. “If someone wants to challenge this matter in court, it is his right,” he added.

“The appointment of new army chief was a prerogative of the incumbent prime minister,” he said, reiterating that the matter should not be politicised.

Separately, in a tweet, the defence minister said the process of appointing the army chief and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) had begun. “The process would be completed soon in line with all constitutional requirements,” he added.

پاک فوج کے اعلیٰ ترین عہدوں پہ تقرری کا عمل آج شروع ھو چکا ھے انشاءاللہ جلد تماتر آئینی تقاضوں کیمطابق تکمیل ھو جاۓگا. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 21, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the term of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will end on November 29.

Earlier in the day, sources in the defence ministry told ARY News that the summary for the appointment of the new army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee had been received at PM House and PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to sign the summary today on the basis of seniority.

