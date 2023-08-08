Khawaja Asif says delayed elections on the cards

After Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that there is a possibility of a delay in holding the next general elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PML-N leader made these remarks in an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson

The PML-N leader pointed out that the National Assembly was set to be dissolved by Wednesday (August 9) evening, adding that under the Constitution polls would be held within 90 days.

“I do believe that elections will be held in November. But you asked me if there is a possibility of delay: There is a possibility of a delay but not more than a couple of months on technical grounds,” he said.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is behind bars for alleged corruption. Pakistan’s Defense Minister @KhawajaMAsif told me if the court appeals the verdict and releases him, the government will obey those orders. pic.twitter.com/fUCzVOksRd — Becky Anderson (@BeckyCNN) August 7, 2023

When asked whether the approval of the 2023 census would result in an election delay, Khawaja Asif said: “I cannot speculate at the moment but it is a possibility. I won’t rule that out.”

The minister’s remarks came a day after Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said Monday that the general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.

While talking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that fresh delimitation is a constitutional requirement. “The general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.”

He added that the delimitation process would be completed in December 2023.

Regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s arrest, he said that the former premier did not resist his arrest and he was not tortured.

Sanaullah said, “Jails do not have rooms like five-star hotels and the PTI chief has always insisted to keep all inmates in the same category of jails nor they should be allowed to bring meals from their homes.”