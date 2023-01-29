Khawaja Asif says Imran Khan may be arrested ‘for causing unrest’

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has warned that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan may be arrested for ‘violating law and causing unrest in the country’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to journalists in Sialkot, the defence minister lambasted the PTI chief for accusing PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of an assassination plot, saying that such statements can bend politics towards violence and can cause bloodshed in the country.

if the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can be arrested then the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is no exception, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Khawaja Asif said that such allegations can create life-threatening situations for Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership, warning that the former premier will be held responsible if any tragedy occurs in the country.

READ: I AM AGAINST IMRAN KHAN’S ARREST DESPITE HIS TALL CLAIMS: RANA SANAULLAH

In response to a question regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, the defence minister said if PDM leaders can be arrested in ‘bogus cases’, then how Imran Khan can get away with ‘proven charges’ of Toshakhana and foreign funding?

“Imran Khan can also be arrested due to the violation of the law,” said Khawaja Asif.

He also criticised the PTI chief’s ‘failed strategies’, saying that Imran Khan first accused foreign powers of ousting him, but now he held Mohsin Naqvi accountable for the ouster.

Khawaja Asif maintained that the PPP and PML-N leaders were thrown into jail in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government, opposing the ‘political victimization’ of political opponents.

Khawaja added that the PTI leaders had threatened courts and institutions for ‘taking relevant against the party leadership’. He advised the PTI leaders to ‘deal politically and no action will be taken against anyone’.

Comments