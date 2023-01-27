I am against Imran Khan’s arrest despite his tall claims: Rana Sanaullah

LONDON: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that he was against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan despite the latter’s tall claims, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Interior Minister made these remarks while talking to journalists in London.

Rana Sanaullah noted that he arrived at Hussain Nawaz’s office to take ‘final instructions’ from former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“[PML-N senior vice-president] Maryam Nawaz will visit Punjab and then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from February 1,” he added.

In response to a question, the minister maintained that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest was not a ‘political revenge’. “The FIR against Fawad Chaudhry was registered on the request of Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” Rana added.

Responding to another question, Rana Sanaullah further said that he was against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan despite the latter’s tall claims.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Read More: ‘Law of the jungle’: Imran Khan deplores Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest

A case against Chaudhary was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

READ: CCTV FOOTAGE OF FAWAD CHAUDHRY’S ARREST EMERGES

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using ‘threatening’ language against the ECP and its members.

Comments