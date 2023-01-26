‘Law of the jungle’: Imran Khan deplores Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the arrest of party leader Fawad Chaudhry, regretting that there was no justice, just law of the jungle, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The treatment being meted out to Fawad Chaudhry – being abducted, treated like a terrorist, given physical remand on a sham FIR – shows all that is wrong with Pakistan today,” the former premier wrote on Twitter.

& terrify us into submission, they have got it all wrong. People are more determined to stand up against this fascism & my Party & I are more resolute than ever before to fight against these fascist forces for democracy, rule of law & justice for our people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 26, 2023

Imran Khan regretted that there was no justice in the country, just law of the jungle. “If State and cabal of crooks think they can create an environment of fear and terrify us into submission, they have got it all wrong,” he warned.

The PTI chief reiterated that people of Pakistan were determined to stand up against this ‘fascism’. “My party and I are more resolute than ever before to fight against these fascist forces for democracy and rule of law,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

READ: PLEA AGAINST FAWAD CHAUDHRY’S ARREST DISMISSED

A case against Chaudhary was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

READ: CCTV FOOTAGE OF FAWAD CHAUDHRY’S ARREST EMERGES

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using ‘threatening’ language against the ECP and its members.

The PTI leader has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Comments