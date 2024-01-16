Khawaja Asif says nation stands with Nawaz Sharif

SIALKOT: Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif said that the nation stands with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Addressing party workers’ convention, Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is stuck in crisis because of May 9 violence “not PML-N”.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has built motorways worth Rs 46 billion across Pakistan whereas PTI has done nothing for the people of Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif urged the party workers to gear up for the general elections as PML-N will soon reach out to its voter and kick off the campaign.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that his party is contesting the general elections 2024 with a manifesto to take Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif said that his party had also won elections 2018 with a clear ‘majority’ but mandate of Nawaz Sharif was ‘snatched through rigging’. He said that Nawaz Sharif won the 2018 elections despite being banned.

“The development and prosperity which began in 2013 was halted in 2018. Economy has been ruined after 2018 and inflation touched the highest and historical level owing to wrong decisions,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N prioritised state over politics and they have no regret for doing so.