Khawaja Asif says PM Shehbaz to visit China in November

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a press conference on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China in the first week of November at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, the Defence Minister said that the invitation was extended by the Chinese President to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has also invited the Prime Minister to visit Moscow and this visit will also take place.

Khawaja Asif said the Russian President, during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appreciated Pakistan’s position on Ukraine. He said Russia has shown a willingness to export wheat and gas to Pakistan.

The PML-N leader said the SCO members have expressed readiness to support and cooperate with Pakistan faced with the unprecedented floods.

He added that the economic situation of the country is better than when they took charge and their primary focus is to control inflation.

Also Read: Not only us but Imran khan is on bail too: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja reiterated said that the proposed idea of a ‘Charter of Economy’, which they presented as opposition, is still valid. They would never allow their ego to dictate matters of national interest, he added.

Comments