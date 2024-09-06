Khawaja Asif sees Faiz Hameed’s issue ‘interlinked’ with PTI founder

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Friday claimed matter of Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed is ‘interlinked’ with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

In his exclusive talk with ARY News, Khawaja Asif said, during premiership tenure of Imran Khan, his [Faiz Hameed] were being implented.

Expressing no information about PML-N’s pact with ‘anyone’, Khawaja Asif said PTI founder is seeing dreams in Adiala jail.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs, who laid their lives while defending the motherland, the defence minister said like 1965, today, Pakistan is also facing visible and hidden enemies.

Referring to the situation of Balochistan, Khawaja Asif supported provision of special powers to the state institutions.

The senior PML-N stalwart also claimed that during PTI government tenure, political leaders of opposition were booked in NAB cases.

Read more: ‘PTI founder, Faiz Hameed may have shared WhatsApp messages on May 9’

Earlier, Political advisor to the prime minister, Rana Sanaullah said that there might be WhatsApp messages between former ISI chief General (retd) Faiz Hameed and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the events of May 9.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Rana Sanaullah addressed questions about Faiz Hameed, stating that speculation about him is unnecessary as the institution has already provided a brief and concise statement.

The political advisor mentioned that Faiz Hameed has been accused of influencing the appointment of the Army Chief and securing favourable postings. He alleged that Faiz Hameed used PTI for these purposes, and if these allegations were true, he could not have acted alone; the PTI founder must have been involved.