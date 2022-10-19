Khawaja Asif suggests truth and reconciliation process in country

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif talking in the National Assembly on Wednesday said that a tug of war has been ongoing in the country to grab power, ARY News reported.

“This house removed a government with a legal procedure, now that man is blackmailing the state,” Khawaja Asif said on the floor of the lower house.

Asif a seasoned parliamentarian, criticizing the political class said that the politicians have committed mistakes from 50s decade till this day. “The war for the power can be fought on some other time,” he said.

“What is happening in Swat, this fire can catch to me and you everyone,” defence minister said. “This is the time to heal the wounds,” he said.

“Truth and reconciliation process shall be initiated from the problem in Balochistan,” he said. “A solution is required of the matter,” he said.

“Finding unidentified dead bodies from the rooftop of Multan’s Nishtar Hospital is the problem for the whole nation,” Khawaja Asif said. “Who were these people, from where they came and why remained unclaimed it requires thorough probe of the matter,” he said. He appealed to the government of Punjab to initiate an inquiry of the grotesque episode.

It is to be mentioned here that recently several decomposed bodies found on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

