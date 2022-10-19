Nishtar hospital scandal: 56 unclaimed bodies buried

MULTAN: A welfare organization with the help of police buried 56 bodies found on the rooftop of the Nishtar Hospital in Multan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to reports, the bodies were buried in a graveyard adjacent to the hospital.

On October 13, the Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) Adviser Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar spotted unclaimed bodies left abandoned on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

The videos showed the horrors of Nishtar Hospital’s dead house packed with rotten bodies. In the videos and pictures, some bodies and old wooden cot were thrown on the floor.

Following the discovery of unclaimed bodies, an inquiry committee was formed by the Punjab government to hold responsibly accountable.

Later, in the light of the inquiry report on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered the suspension of three doctors of Nishtar Hospital and two station house officers (SHOs) over their alleged negligence in the matter.

The statement further stated that the CM Punjab ordered action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006 against those responsible for the “negligence”.

“An inhuman act has been committed by throwing dead bodies on the rooftop and disrespect to corpses is intolerable,” CM Pervaiz Elahi said.

