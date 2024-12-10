PTI workers will revolt against party if Nov 26 details revealed: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that if the details of the agreement made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during their protest on November 26 are revealed, it could lead to party workers turning against their leadership, ARY News reported.

Speaking during a point of order in the National Assembly, Asif highlighted the ongoing confusion surrounding the number of casualties in D-Chowk. He questioned the ambiguity surrounding the exact number of PTI workers who lost their lives during the Islamabad protest—be it 12, 70, or 270.

Khawaja Asif lamented the lack of transparency regarding the deceased workers’ bodies, graves, and families coming forward.

Khawaja Asif also criticized PTI’s internal divisions, highlighting the severe differences in narratives among its leaders. He pointed out the contradictory statements made by Omar Ayub, where he claimed that former first lady Bushra Bibi left with him via the Monal route. However, Bushra Bibi herself stated that she was left alone by the entire PTI leadership at D-Chowk.

He drew historical parallels, accusing PTI leaders of adopting provincialism akin to the actions of Ayub Khan, who according to him was the facilitator behind the creation of Bangladesh.

The minister further commented on PTI’s call for civil disobedience, which he claimed echoed past protests from a decade ago, where similar tactics were rejected by the public. Asif challenged PTI’s credibility, stating that no Pakistani would ever defy utility bills as PTI demands. He urged PTI to announce the move, confident that their civil disobedience campaign would fail, just like their past attempts.

Khawaja Asif condemned PTI’s strategy of using a woman as a shield and its leadership’s attempts to incite provincialism. He criticized PTI for promoting an anti-national agenda, pointing out that their actions have led to the settlement of terrorists in a bankrupt province, which he argued is not a sign of national loyalty.

In conclusion, Asif accused PTI of harbouring a harmful agenda towards the country’s interests, with a fear that their actions might hamper the nation’s economic recovery.

Read More: Attaullah Tarar claims PTI encouraging media campaign against journalists

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has stated that the government is aware of a targeted social media campaign designed to incite violence against journalists.

During a press conference in Islamabad today, he noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is ‘encouraging’ the online harassment of journalists.

The Information Minister expressed his dismay over the dissemination of personal information regarding journalists’ children and their residences online, asserting that such actions are entirely unacceptable.

He mentioned that the data from these accounts is being compiled, and he assured that stringent measures will be implemented in collaboration with the Interior Ministry. He affirmed that those responsible for this online campaign will be identified and held accountable.