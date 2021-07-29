Khawaja Farooq Ahmed likely to be appointed as new AJK PM

Former AJK minister and PTI’s central joint secretary, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, is likely to be appointed as new Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

Khawaja Farooq Ahmed’s name for the PM slot emerged after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad and discussed matters related to forming government in AJK after ruling PTI grabbed 26 seats in the recently held elections.

Sources said that Khawaja Farooq Ahmed is likely to be made the new Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Barrister Sultan Mahmood, who is PTI’s regional President, will be nominated as the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The final decision will be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today conducted interviews for the post of Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting here in Islamabad to discuss matters pertaining to forming the next government in AJK and the nomination of the new prime minister in AJK.

After the session, PM Khan held separate meetings with former AJK PM Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, veteran politician Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Khawaja Farooq and Azhar Sadiq. The PM also asked several questions from candidates.

Earlier it was learnt that AJK prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas are favourite for the AJK PM’s post.

PTI secures simple majority in AJK election

The unofficial results of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clinched victory on 26 seats, securing a simple majority needed to form government in the region.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remained the biggest opposition group after it secured 11 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that was able to win six seats and Muslim Conference bagging one seat.