Khawaja Shamsul Islam’s alleged killer confesses in video statement

KARACHI: A major development has taken place in the murder case of Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam, as the main suspect, Imran Afridi, has confessed to the crime in a video statement, ARY News reported.

According to the confessional video, Imran Afridi claimed that Khawaja Shamsul Islam had killed his father, who was a police constable.

Afridi alleged that his father was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered following a financial dispute of Rs 3.5 million between the two.

He further said that the two men were once friends but later had a falling out due to money matters.

Imran Afridi said he had lost hope in the justice system and took the extreme step of taking revenge himself. He stated that he acted alone and no one from his family or friends was involved in the murder.

Afridi requested that his relatives not be harassed, saying they had nothing to do with the case.

He also accused Khawaja Shamsul Islam of falsely implicating his brothers and family members in various police cases.

Afridi said he did not receive justice from the law and blamed the system for turning him into a criminal.

Earlier, new and clearer CCTV footage has emerged in the murder case of Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam, shedding light on the suspect’s movements and the moments leading up to the fatal shooting inside a Karachi mosque.

According to the footage obtained by ARY News, the incident took place on the mosque’s staircase, where worshippers can be seen descending after prayers. Advocate Shamsul Islam was seen walking down the steps alongside his son.

The assailant, Imran Afridi, was disguised as a worshipper and seated among the prayer rows on the lower level. As Shamsul Islam reached the final step, Afridi suddenly stood up and began moving quickly toward him.

CCTV footage shows Afridi reaching into the left pocket of his waistcoat, where he had concealed a pistol. He then transferred the weapon from his left to his right hand. As he got close to his target, Afridi opened fire at close range.