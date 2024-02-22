Khawaja Sohail Mansoor dismisses reports of quitting PPP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, refuted the reports of quitting the party, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Denying the circulating reports, Mansoor clarified that there is no truth to the news of his resignation from the party.

Mansoor explained that his mobile services faced disruptions in recent days due to his travels in the northern regions.

He highlighted that false information about his resignation was spread through a fabricated letter on social media platforms.

Mansoor asserted his right to pursue legal measures against individuals involved in the spread of false resignation propaganda.

Mansoor emphasized that he remains a committed member of the PPP and has no plans to quit near future.