Khawaja Sohail Mansoor quits PPP

KARACHI: Following the defeat in the general election 2024, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Khawaja Sohail Mansoor quit the party, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor sent his resignation to the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, meanwhile, citing personal reasons to leave PPP.

It is worth noting here that Khawaja Sohail was contesting the general election 2024 as a PPP candidate from NA-250 district Central, North Nazimabad against JI’s Hafiz Naeem, and MQM-P’s Farhan Chishti.

Back in 2023, the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor joined PPP.

The former MQM lawmaker announced in a joint press conference with PPP Sindh chapter president and provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

Saeed Ghani welcomed Khawaja Sohail Mansoor and his supporters on joining PPP.