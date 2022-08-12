Khawar Ghuman gets protective bail from LHC

LAHORE: Khawar Ghuman, bureau chief ARY News Islamabad has been granted seven-day protective bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

Ghuman sought protective bail from the LHC in a case registered against him at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

As per details, Ghuman appeared before the LHC bench along with his Abuzar Salman Niazi. The plea was heard by LHC Justice, Safdar Saleem Shahid.

The LHC directed Ghuman to contact the relevant court in the case.

Read more: ARSHAD SHARIF, KHAWAR GHUMAN MOVE IHC FOR PROTECTIVE BAIL

Earlier, ARY News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif and Bureau Chief Khawar Ghuman on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail in the ‘sedition case’ registered against them in Karachi.

According to details, Arshad Sharif, Khawar Ghuman, and Executive Producer, Adeel Raja approached the Islamabad High Court and filed an application for protective bail.

Senior lawyer Malik Altaf Advocate said that an arrest cannot be made before the appointment of the Investigating Officer and before the FIR reaches the concerned court.

Comments