Family of journalist Khawar Hussain arrives from US, calls death a ‘murder’

KARACHI: The family of journalist Khawar Hussain, whose body was recently found in a car in Sanghar, has arrived in Karachi from the United States, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Hussain’s parents and brother landed at Karachi Airport and left for Sanghar to oversee the case proceedings.

Speaking to media, Khawar Hussain’s father described him as a brave man, rejecting the possibility of suicide. “My son could not have shot himself; this is murder,” he stated.

He further said the family had no disputes or enmity with anyone, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Earlier, a fact-finding committee was formed by the Sindh Police to investigate the death of journalist Khawar Hussain, who was found dead in his car in Sanghar.

According to a notification issued here, the committee will be headed by Additional IGP CTD Azad Khan and comprises DIG West Irfan Baloch and SSP Sanghar Abid Baloch.

The committee has been tasked to complete its report within two days and submit it to the IGP Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also decided to form a medical board to examine the body of Khawar Hussain.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said that the board, comprising senior doctors and forensic experts, will conduct a medical examination.