NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces killed four terrorists, including a highly wanted commander of the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Khwarij, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, security sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the operation was conducted in the Spinwam tehsil, where security personnel successfully targeted militant hideouts and eliminated four terrorists.

Among those killed was notorious terrorist commander Umar alias Jaan Mir, also known as Toor Saqib, who carried a head money of Rs3 million.

Sources said Toor Saqib was involved in multiple terrorist attacks targeting security forces and civilians.

He was considered a high-value target due to his expertise in improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and suicide bombing operations.

Security officials said Toor Saqib had established underground bunkers, tunnels and explosive traps in areas surrounding Bobali Mosque in Spinwam.

The terrorists were neutralized after security forces cordoned off the area and carried out a coordinated operation.

Security experts described the killing of the terrorist commander as a major setback for Fitna al-Khwarij and other militant networks operating in the region.

They added that operations under the ongoing “Azm-e-Istehkam” campaign against terrorist groups, including Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan, were continuing successfully.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army conducted a major search and clearance operation in the Shewa area of North Waziristan, where 22 terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The military’s media wing said the area sanitization operation was launched on May 17, 2026, based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the region.

Read More: 22 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR