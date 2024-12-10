Pak Army sepoy martyred, 15 militants killed during IBO in Zhob

web analytics
TOP NEWS

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom and 15 militants, commonly referred to as Khawarij, were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Zhob, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday

According to military media wing, on 10 December 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location and resultantly 15 Khawarij were killed.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khawarij.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sep Arif ur Rehman (age 32 years; resident of Mansehra District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (Martyrdom).

Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other Khawarji present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Read More: Two Khawarij shot dead in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Earlier, Security Forces killed two khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“On reported presence of khwarij, during the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Monday.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location as a result of which, two khwarij were killed while one got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

