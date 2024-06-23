web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Khudsar’ actor Yashmeera Jan ties the knot

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Rising starlet Yashmeera Jan, daughter of veteran actors Shabbir Jan and Fareeda Shabbir, ties the knot with Dr. Raamish.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Young actor Yashmeera Jan, who is currently winning hearts with her performance as Rida, in the drama serial ‘Khudsar’, got married to her fiance, Dr. Raamish Bin Aamir, on Saturday night. As per the Instagram bio of her husband, he is a physician by profession and a fitness fanatic.

yashmeera jan, marriage, shabbir jan The pictures and videos from the star-studded affair, attended by the who’s who of the industry, are doing rounds across the social media platforms. The glimpses see the stunning celebrity bride looked gorgeous as ever in an exquisite, ivory ensemble, paired with dainty jewels and sleek hair and makeup. On the other hand, her doctor husband wore a muted gold Shalwar Kurta for the nikah ceremony.yashmeera jan, marriage, shabbir jan yashmeera jan, marriage, shabbir jan Thousands of social users including the showbiz fraternity liked the viral pictures across the platforms and sent their heartfelt wishes for the celebrity bride and her parents.

Notably, Yashmeera, 21, is the eldest daughter of veteran actors, Shabbir Jan and his wife Fareeda Shabbir. She made her acting debut a couple of years ago.

Currently, she is being seen in the drama serial ‘Khudsar’, headlined by Zubab Rana, Sehar Afzal, Humayoun Ashraf and Rizwan Ali Jaffri. Syed Faisal and Syed Ali Bukhari directorial, written by Asma Sayani, ‘Khudsar’ airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel ties the knot with US veteran

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.