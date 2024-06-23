‘Khudsar’ actor Yashmeera Jan ties the knot

Rising starlet Yashmeera Jan, daughter of veteran actors Shabbir Jan and Fareeda Shabbir, ties the knot with Dr. Raamish.

Young actor Yashmeera Jan, who is currently winning hearts with her performance as Rida, in the drama serial ‘Khudsar’, got married to her fiance, Dr. Raamish Bin Aamir, on Saturday night. As per the Instagram bio of her husband, he is a physician by profession and a fitness fanatic.

The pictures and videos from the star-studded affair, attended by the who’s who of the industry, are doing rounds across the social media platforms. The glimpses see the stunning celebrity bride looked gorgeous as ever in an exquisite, ivory ensemble, paired with dainty jewels and sleek hair and makeup. On the other hand, her doctor husband wore a muted gold Shalwar Kurta for the nikah ceremony. Thousands of social users including the showbiz fraternity liked the viral pictures across the platforms and sent their heartfelt wishes for the celebrity bride and her parents.

Notably, Yashmeera, 21, is the eldest daughter of veteran actors, Shabbir Jan and his wife Fareeda Shabbir. She made her acting debut a couple of years ago.

Currently, she is being seen in the drama serial ‘Khudsar’, headlined by Zubab Rana, Sehar Afzal, Humayoun Ashraf and Rizwan Ali Jaffri. Syed Faisal and Syed Ali Bukhari directorial, written by Asma Sayani, ‘Khudsar’ airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

