Khursheed Shah in Islamabad amid flurry of no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party stalwart Khursheed Shah on Saturday said that the no-trust will be moved at the end of the long march.

“We have to complete some groundwork with regard to the no-trust motion and requisition of the session,” veteran MNA from Sukkur, Shah was talking to media after his arrival in Islamabad.

“We will bring the no-confidence motion at the conclusion of the long march,” Khursheed Shah said.

“Our long march is not against the government, it is against Imran Khan,” PPP leader said. “His party’s people are also annoyed with him,” he claimed.

“PTI’s 12 to 13 MNAs have already taken their decision,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that several key politicians from People’s Party including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Syed Khursheed Shah and Qamar Zaman Kaira have been staying in Islamabad.

“They have reached the capital city on the instructions of the party leadership and holding meetings with focus on the no-confidence motion,” sources said.

“PPP leaders are making contacts with the opposition, government as well as the MNAs of the government’s allied parties,” according to sources.

Another former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and party leader Hassan Murtaza have been directed to remain in Lahore and tasked to make political contacts in the city, sources said.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari also staying in Islamabad, source said.

PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Gillani are expected to meet PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, sources added.

Comments