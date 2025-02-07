Khushi Kapoor cautions against dangers of AI

Bollywood starlet Khushi Kapoor cautioned against the dangers of AI as she requested people to be less judgemental about others on social media.

Amid the rising use and misuse of artificial intelligence in everyday lives, Khushi Kapoor urged people to be mindful of what they are sharing on social media while highlighting the downside of the internet.

Out and about to promote her latest release ‘Loveyapa’, Kapoor reflected on the dangers of AI, saying, “I think there are quite scary things on the internet due to AI. People need to defend themselves from things which they have not done also, which is very scary. So we need to be a bit more safe and careful with what we put on the internet and how we handle the internet in general.”

“That’s why I think you should trust people,” added ‘The Archies’ debutante.

“People tend to form an idea about the person after watching an Instagram reel of a mere 10 seconds. What can you understand about the person from a 10-second clip? You don’t even have an idea about their life or them. I think you need to be very mindful and not so judgemental about people on the internet in general,” she urged.

Notably, Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut, Advait Chandan’s modern-age rom-com ‘Loveyapa’, co-starring Junaid Khan, arrived in theatres today, February 7.

Next in the kitty, she has Dharma Productions ‘Naadaniyaan’ with Ibrahim Ali Khan.