Khushi Kapoor makes a shocking confession amid Vedang Raina dating rumours

TOP NEWS

Amid the rumours of dating her ‘Archies’ co-star Vedang Raina, Bollywood starlet Khushi Kapoor has made a shocking confession about her love life.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Out and about to promote her upcoming film ‘Loveyapa’, Khushi Kapoor’s first big screen release, the rising actor candidly made a big confession about her love life.

In a conversation with an Indian publication, Kapoor was asked about a romantic moment she would like to capture on her phone, to which she replied, “Not necessarily, but if I had to choose one thing, then I think I would say a proposal.”

When quizzed if she had with any of the past proposals, she went on to admit, “I have not been proposed to yet.”

This confession came amidst the rumours of Khushi Kapoor dating her first co-star Vedang Raina, ever since the two shared the screen in their debut film ‘The Archies’. Speaking about the growing speculations of her dating life, she earlier said, “It’s definitely new for me, and it’s not something I had to put much thought into before.”

Also Read: Rasha Thadani reacts to comparisons with other star kids Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana

Notably, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor is awaiting the release of Advait Chandan’s ‘Loveyapa’, co-starring Junaid Khan. The title is slated for theatrical release on February 7.

Next in the kitty, she has Dharma Productions Naadaniyaan’ with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

