Khusro Bakhtiar to pay two-day visit to Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar will pay a two-day visit to Karachi starting from September 9 (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Khusro Bakhtiar will call on the Sindh governor and chief minister during his upcoming visit.

His official visit will also include the panoramic tour to mobile and automobile manufacturing plants in Karachi.

The federal minister will also preside over meetings on the development of the National Industrial Park and Jinnah Industrial Park in the metropolis. Khusro Bakhtiar will also hold meetings with the business community and industrialists based in Karachi.

On September 7, KhusroMakhdum called on Prime Minister Imran Khan where he briefed the premier about measures being taken for the construction of industrial zones, the realisation of exports’ targets, development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and progress on new auto policy.

The Minister had also apprised PM Imran Khan of production in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) industry was expected to surpass the target set for the current fiscal year, which was a good omen for the country’s economic situation.