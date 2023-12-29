25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 29, 2023
Four people burnt to death in Khuzdar road crash

By Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
KHUZDAR: At least four people were burnt to death after two vehicles caught fire following a collision in Khuzdar, Balochistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Rescue sources said the deadly collision took place in Khark area of Khuzdar, resulting in fire eruption in both the vehicles.

Four people were burnt to death in the incident. The bodies were moved to the Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

Separately on August 20, at least 20 people, including women and children, were burnt to death while 14 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a pick up carrying diesel barrels on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian.

Read more: Pindi Bhatian: 20 burnt to death, 14 injured in horrific road crash

The ill-fated bus was carrying 40 passengers, and was going to Islamabad from Karachi, said rescue officials.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Fahad said the fire engulfed the bus shortly after the collision that took place at 4:30 AM.

Eyewitnesses said people from nearby area tried to pull the passengers out of the burning bus by smashing windows.

