Pindi Bhatian: 20 burnt to death, 14 injured in horrific road crash

FAISALABAD: At least 20 people, including women and children, were burnt to death while 14 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a pick up carrying diesel barrels on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ill-fated bus was carrying 40 passengers, and was going to Islamabad from Karachi, said rescue officials.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Fahad said the injured have been admitted to Pindi Bhattian Hospital. The fire engulfed the bus shortly after the collision that took place at 4:30 AM, he added.

He said most of the injured were in critical condition. Eyewitnesses said people from nearby area tried to pull the passengers out of the burning bus by smashing windows.

Dr Fahad said short-circuiting was the cause of fire in the bus.

Earlier on May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it had met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.