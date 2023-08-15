One dead, 24 injured in Nawabshah road accident

NAWABSHAH: A passenger coach overturned in Nawabshah on Tuesday, killing a girl while 24 other passengers were injured.

According to details, a Karachi-bound passenger coach from Jhang overturned near Zero Point, Sakrand, in Nawabshah. As a result, a girl lost her life on the spot, while 24 others including women and children were injured.

As soon as the accident was reported, police and rescue teams arrived at the crash scene and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital،

According to police, the accident occurred as the driver lost control of the passenger bus.

Earlier on May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it had met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.