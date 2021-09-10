Khuzdar highway: 4 crushed to death under truck after jack collapsed

KHUZDAR: In a horrifying incident on Friday, at least four men died after being crushed under the truck while working as the jack holding it up collapsed on a national highway road near Nach Cross, ARY News reported.

The men were reportedly elevating the truck for mechanical work, most likely for changing the tyre, using a jack but it collapsed and the truck fell on them.

While the details of casualties have been confirmed, it has yet to be ascertained who the men were. There has been no identification of the men who died under the truck as yet.

5 tourists visiting Gorakh Hills die in road accident near Dadu

Separately late last week, at least five have been reported dead in a horrific accident involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV), heading for the tourist spot Gorakh Hills, turning over and falling off the road.

The local police reached the scene and confirmed the SUV truck was meant for Gorakh Hill Station. Among the seven, travelling in the truck, five died on the spot while two are injured. All of them are being shifted to the local hospital.

More details on the matter are being sought as one of the dead in the accident is dubbed as the official tour guide.