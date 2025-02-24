Security forces kill six khwarij in Khyber IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

“On night 23/24 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Bagh, Khyber District on reported presence of Khwarij,” the ISPR added.

It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, ten of them were killed.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Earlier on February 23, the ISPR said that security forces killed seven khwarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s in Dera Ismail Khan District

“On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarijs’ location, resultantly, four khwarij were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Maddi, according to the ISPR own troops effectively neutralised three khwarij.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.