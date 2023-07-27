Khyber mosque blast: FIR lodged against TTP terrorists

PESHAWAR: Following the tragic suicide blast in the Ali Masjid Police Station, a case has been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Masjid Police Station – Gul Wali Khan.

In the FIR, the SHO nominated the name of Commander Ayub from the banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) along with several other terrorists allegedly involved in the incident.

According to the details, the FIR text stated that an intelligence report was received on July 23 about targeting a police mobile in the area. In response to the threat, Peshawar Police conducted a swift operation to apprehend the suspects.

The FIR text further said that, As soon as the additional SHO entered the mosque, the suicide bomber, hidden among the worshippers, detonated the explosive device.

In the aftermath of the incident, one terrorist was successfully apprehended by the police outside the mosque, and weapon was also recovered from his possession.

In a bid to identify the suicide bomber and gather crucial evidence, the authorities have sent the attacker’s remains for DNA testing.