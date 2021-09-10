Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 628 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths in a day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 25 more deaths during the past 24 hours by the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s overall death toll to 5,225, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the KP health department, 628 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 167,782.

521 more people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 154,454 in the province.

Pakistan reported as many as 3,689 new cases of the coronavirus and 83 deaths during the past 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

It said the nationwide death toll rose to 26,580 after 83 more people died of the viral disease.

A total of 61,128 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,689 turned out to be positive, taking the country’s caseload to 1,197,887.

The infection rate was recorded at 6.03 per cent, the NCOC, Pakistan’s top platform overseeing the Covid response, said, adding the number of patients in critical care stands at 5,362.

The number of patients recovering from the infection climbed to 1,079,867 after 3,755 more recuperated overnight.