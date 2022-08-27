Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Floods, landslides claim 15 lives in Swat

SWAT: Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 15 people in Swat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, 15 people – including women and children – lost their lives in floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains in upper and plain areas of Swat.

In a statement, Swat Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abrar Wazir revealed that the flash floods have destroyed almost 130-kilometer road network. As many as 15 connecting bridges were completely or partially destroyed in the floods.

More than 100 houses and other buildings destroyed by flood water while almost 50 hotels and restaurants were also swept away. “More teams were formed to assess further damage”, ADC Abrar Wazir added.

A day earlier, it was reported that several bridges and hotels were swept away in floodwater as heavy rains continue to batter parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Swat.

The flash floods have swept away newly constructed Honeymoon Hotel in Swat, while four mosques and bridges were also swept away in ragging water.

