Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to construct new KP House in Haripur

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the construction of a new KP House in Haripur’s Makhnial area under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting an official letter.

According to a letter issued by the Establishment Department to the concerned administrative secretaries, the KP House construction project has been formally included in the ADP with an initial estimated cost of Rs 500 million.

For the ongoing fiscal year, Rs 250 million has been allocated to initiate the scheme.

The provincial government has also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Haripur to identify suitable state land in Makhnial for the project site.

The proposed KP House is expected to serve as an official government facility, providing accommodation and administrative support, similar to existing KP Houses in Islamabad and other cities.

Read more: KP House suffered damages worth Rs30m after police raid: Report

Haripur is a city in the Hazara Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.

It is the 14th largest city by population in the province, and serves as the headquarter of its namesake tehsil and district. Located some 65 km (40 mi) north of Islamabad Capital Territory and 35 km (22 mi) south of Abbottabad, Haripur is in a hilly plain area at an altitude of 520 m (1,706 ft).