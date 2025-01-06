KP House suffered damages worth Rs30m after police raid: Report

PESHAWAR: A report submitted to provincial assembly has revealed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad suffered damages worth over Rs30 million following a police raid on October 5, ARY News reported.

As per details, the special committee report disclosed that official firearms, mobile phones, and cash went missing from the KP House. The estimated value of the missing items belonging to CM Gandapur is around Rs35 lac, including a Rs25 lac M4 rifle, a Rs 6 mobile phone.

The report also stated that the protocol squad’s vehicles suffered damages worth Rs10 lac, while the chief minister’s two V8 vehicles were damaged, incurring losses of Rs15.4 lac.

Furthermore, the report estimated that the missing staff firearms, vehicles, and other items incurred losses of around Rs40.5 lac.

Other missing items from the KP House include gas masks and mobile phones worth Rs45 lac, as well as equipment, CCTV cameras, and computers valued at over Rs10.5 lac.

It is important to note here that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed different blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the capital city.

The sealing operation was led by Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif. During the operation the CDA, sealed KP House blocks A and B. The authorities said C block was not sealed as the families were staying there.

Furthermore, rooms constructed for guests at the KP House Islamabad have also been sealed over ‘violation of rules.’

Later, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on de-sealed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad complying with directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).