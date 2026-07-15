Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved an increase in the House Requisition Allowance for employees of the Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Governor’s Secretariat from BPS-03 to BPS-22, with effect from July 1, 2026.

The decision was approved during a special meeting of the provincial cabinet held on June 19, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department.

Under the revised rates, employees will receive the following monthly House Requisition Allowance:

BPS-03 to BPS-06: Rs6,000

BPS-07 to BPS-10: Rs9,000

BPS-11 to BPS-13: Rs13,000

BPS-14 to BPS-15: Rs16,000

BPS-16: Rs18,000

BPS-17 to BPS-18: Rs21,000

BPS-19: Rs28,000

BPS-20: Rs35,000

BPS-21: Rs42,000

BPS-22: Rs52,000

According to the notification, the revised allowance will be paid to employees of the Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Governor’s Secretariat across all grades from BPS-03 to BPS-22.

The enhanced allowance has come into effect from July 1, 2026. The Finance Department has directed the relevant departments to implement the revised rates in accordance with the cabinet’s approval.

SC approves 100% hike in utility allowance for employees

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) approved 100 per cent hike in the utility allowance for employees, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the increase has been approved by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi . The hike will take effect from 1 July 2026.

Under the revised structure, SC employees working in Grades 1 to 6 will receive a utility allowance of Rs12,000/month, up from Rs6,000.

Similarly, for employees in Grades 7 to 10, the allowance has been increased from Rs8,000 to Rs16,000, while staff in Grades 11 to 15 will now receive Rs20,000 instead of Rs10,000.