SC approves 100% hike in utility allowance for employees

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has approved 100 per cent hike in the utility allowance for employees, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the increase has been approved by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi . The hike will take effect from 1 July 2026.

Under the revised structure, SC employees working in Grades 1 to 6 will receive a utility allowance of Rs12,000/month, up from Rs6,000.

Similarly, for employees in Grades 7 to 10, the allowance has been increased from Rs8,000 to Rs16,000, while staff in Grades 11 to 15 will now receive Rs20,000 instead of Rs10,000.

SC officers in Grade 16 will receive Rs24,000, up from Rs12,000, while the allowance for Grade 17 officers has been raised from Rs15,000 to Rs30,000.

Similarly, Grade 18 officers will now receive Rs36,000 instead of Rs18,000, and Grade 19 officers will receive Rs42,000, compared with the previous Rs21,000.

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The utility allowance for Grade 20 officers has been increased from Rs24,000 to Rs48,000, while officers in Grade 21 and above will now receive Rs60,000, up from Rs30,000.

The utility allowance is intended to cover gas and electricity expenses incurred by Supreme Court (SC) employees.

According to the notification, the additional financial burden arising from the increase will be met through the approved budget for the 2026–27 financial year.