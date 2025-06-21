KP unveils new age relaxation policy for govt jobs

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially unveiled an extensive age relaxation policy for candidates seeking to pursue their career in the public sector, ARY News reported.

The Chief Secretary highlighted in the notification that the new policy lets a general age relaxation of up to 10 years for several government job groups.

According to the revised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa age relaxation policy, candidates applying for Grade 17 and above positions are qualified for a 10-year upper age leniency.

Likewise, Secretariat posts of Grade 16 and below will also benefit from the same concession. For non-Secretariat roles, the authority to grant age relaxation lies with the Administrative Secretary and relevant departmental heads.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa age relaxation policy also includes special provisions for the families of government employees martyred in acts of terrorism. Widows and children of such employees will receive additional consideration under the new rules.

This updated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa age relaxation policy comes alongside a significant amendment to the Civil Servants Rules 2008, reflecting the provincial government’s commitment to inclusive employment practices.

It follows a similar move by the Sindh government earlier this year, which extended the age limit for public sector jobs from 28 to 33 years, although that policy excluded positions in the Sindh Police and Public Service Commission.

In a related development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) also announced a one-time age limit extension for the Provincial Management Service (PMS) exams.

Candidates can now apply up to the age of 35 and are allowed an additional attempt, increasing the total to four for the 2025 and 2026 exam cycles.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa age relaxation policy is likely to benefit thousands of aspiring civil servants across the province, offering them a renewed opportunity to serve in the public sector. This will also help people get stable government jobs.