Govt decides to abolish over 30,000 jobs 

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to abolish 30,968 public sector positions as part of its rightsizing initiative, with an additional 7,724 posts slated for abolition in the future, ARY News reported.

According to a briefing by the Cabinet Secretary during a Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting chaired by Saleem Mandviwalla the majority of the eliminated positions are in Grade 1, with 7,305 jobs already cut and an additional 4,253 set to be abolished.

Other grades are also affected: two positions each in Grades 21 and 22, 36 in Grade 20, and 99 in Grade 19 have been terminated, with 71 more Grade 19 posts to be cut later.

In Grade 18, 203 jobs have been abolished, with 36 more to follow, while 760 Grade 17 positions have been eliminated, and an additional 58 are planned for removal.

Also read: No more jobs under son quota

The briefing highlighted that these measures have already saved the national exchequer PKR 30 billion, with further savings expected as more positions are phased out.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif approved abolishing the son quota for recruiting a family member of an employee who passed away while in service.

PM Shehbaz approved changes to the job policy under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package, the sources said, and added that the policy previously allowed a family member of a deceased government employee to be offered a government job.

The Prime Minister approved changes to this policy, effectively barring the children of deceased government employees from receiving government jobs.

This policy change is reportedly in line with a Supreme Court decision, following which the Establishment Division has issued directives to all ministries and divisions to implement the changes.