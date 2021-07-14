Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 250 more COVID-19 cases, six deaths    

PESHAWAR: At least six more people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the provincial death toll to 4,377, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the KP health department, 250 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 139,960.

However, 214 more patients of COVID-19 were recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 133,736 in the province.

Earlier on July 13, at least six more patients had died from Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,371.

According to KP Health Department, 117 new cases had been reported in the province as the tally jumped to 139,710.

As many as 150 patients had recovered overnight, taking the total to 133,522. The COVID-19 had claimed 21 more lives in Pakistan, pushing the country’s virus tally to 22,618.