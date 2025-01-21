229 industrial units shut down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: A total of 229 industrial units have been shut down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to growing unrest and the lack of government support, sources from the Department of Industry reveal.

According to reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a total of 2,563 industrial units. Among them, 177 units in the KPEZMEC (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Management and Development Company) and 52 units in the Gadoon Economic Zone have been closed.

Currently, 2,010 industrial units remain operational in various industrial zones across the province, with no major factories present in any of these zones, as reported by the Department of Industry.

Additionally, 324 industrial units are under construction across different zones in the province, indicating ongoing efforts to boost the sector despite the challenges faced.

Last year, the Sindh Assembly was informed that 81 industrial units, including 10 textile mills and five sugar mills, have shut down over the past five years due to the persistent electricity crisis.

In response to queries from lawmakers, Parliamentary Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, Ali Ahmed, told the house that the provincial government is extending cooperation to industrialists.

However, Leader of Opposition Ali Khurshidi expressed dissatisfaction with the responses, seeking information on the number of industrial units closed and new ones established between 2018 and 2023. Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani intervened, clarifying that the question pertained to the labor department.

Ahmed reported that 6,856 industrial units remain operational across the province, with 915 new units established. Among the closed units are 10 textile mills and a cement factory.