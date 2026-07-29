South Korea’s Kia will produce ‌and sell fully electric vehicles in Mexico, managing director for the company ​Horacio Chavez said on Wednesday.

The ​car manufacturer will invest $649 million ⁠in Mexico, he added during ​President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily press conference.

​The electric EV3 model is currently manufactured in South Korea, but starting ​August 4, production will begin ​at a Kia plant in the Mexican ‌state ⁠of Nuevo Leon, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

“It’s an investment made to adjust the production line, ​so the ​same ⁠plant continues to be used,” Chavez added.

“A significant ​portion is intended for the ​domestic ⁠market,” Sheinbaum said about the nationally produced car, as the ⁠government ​aims to promote the ​adoption of electric vehicles in Mexico.

About KIA

KIA is a South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer and one of the largest car companies in the world. The name “KIA” stands for “KIlometers and Arising,” or roughly “to arise from Asia.” Founded in 1944 as a bicycle parts maker, it started building cars in the 1970s and is now the second-largest automaker in South Korea after Hyundai. In 1998 KIA became part of the Hyundai Motor Group, but it still operates as a separate brand with its own design language and lineup.

Today KIA sells everything from affordable hatchbacks and SUVs to electric vehicles and performance models. It’s known for bold design, a 7-year warranty in many markets, and its recent push into EVs like the EV6, EV9, and the Sportage Hybrid. The brand has factories in South Korea, the US, Mexico, India, and other countries, and focuses on value, technology, and reliability to compete with Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai globally.