Kiara Advani breaks silence on dating rumours with Siddharth Malhotra

Bollywood starlet Kiara Advani broke the silence on speculations around her relationship with fellow actor Siddharth Malhotra.

The ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actor – who is reportedly dating actor Siddharth Malhotra for quite some time now – was questioned about the alleged break-up between her and ‘Shershaah’ co-star during a recent conversation with an Indian news agency.

In her response, Kiara Advani stated: “I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write.”

“Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that although both the celebs have refrained from giving any official statement about their relationship, it is the mushy comments exchange on social media, dreamy getaways, birthday bashes, and dinner dates between the two, that have given rise to conjecture around Bollywood couple.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is currently on a roll with back-to-back blockbusters. Her last two releases namely ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ and ‘JugJugg Jeeyo‘ have turned out to be massive hits at Box Office, while the lady also has acclaimed titles like ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Shershaah’ to her credit within a short career span.

