‘Would be problematic, but…’: Kiara Advani speaks up on controversial ‘Kabir Singh’ character

Bollywood A-lister Kiara Advani opened up on her controversial character of Preeti in the romance-drama ‘Kabir Singh’ co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

One of the most sought-after Bollywood actors now, Kiara Advani made her debut with ‘Fugly’ in 2014 and continued to play prominent roles ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘Kalank’.

But it was her timid Dr Preeti Sikka in ‘Kabir Singh’ which broke her through into the league of A-list actors and brought films like ‘Good Newwz’, ‘Guilty’ and ‘Shershaah’ among others. One of her ‘most infamous characters’, it also directed a lot of criticism towards her.

In her new interview with an Indian magazine, Advani addressed the criticism and flak saying, “I have never played a character I didn’t like. If I don’t like my character, I better not be doing the movie. We need to accept that there are all sorts of people. We can’t cancel everyone.”

She continued, “If Kabir Singh didn’t start a conversation, that would be problematic. But it did, and that’s a great thing. What we can do is grow from it. That is what matters.”

Released theatrically across the country in June 2019, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Kabir Singh’ – a remake of Vijay Deverakonda-led Telugu title ‘Arjun Reddy’ – starred Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in main roles.

It opened to mixed reviews from critics, particularly negative ones for glamorizing misogyny and toxic masculinity, however, it was a major commercial success, emerging as the third-highest-growing Bollywood film of the year.

