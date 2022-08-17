Actor Kiara Advani gets trolled by netizens

Bollywood star Kiara Advani is the latest target of internet trolls, as keyboard warriors question her ‘privileged’ life.

With back-to-back superhit releases to her credit, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor is currently on a roll on the career front, however, the actor does not seem to be in the good books of internet users, following the latest gesture.

A recent video circulating on the internet – which sees the actor heading to her shoot – has turned out to be the reason for backlash towards the actor from Bollywood enthusiasts in the online world. The clip was recorded by shutterbugs when Advani came out of her car to walk toward the jetty for the shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

However, a personal bodyguard can be seen closely following Kiara Advani with an umbrella to protect her from rain, which didn’t go too well with the social users as they questioned the actor for the ‘privilege’ of not holding the umbrella herself.

Here is what miffed Instagrammers posted in the comments section of the video published by an Indian paparazzi account.

What’s wrong with her hands can’t she hold her umbrella

She can’t even hold an umbrella? If cannot employ another woman to do that na? Small changes that they can make but NO

Kya natuaki hai khud ka umbrella tak nhi le kr chalte hai (What a drama [queen], she can’t even hold an umbrella for herself)

Even body guard need umbrella

I don’t understand can’t she hold her umbrella that would have been easy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

In other news, Kiara Advani made headlines after her rumoured boyfriend and ‘Shershaah’ co-star, Siddharth Malhotra apparently said in the ‘Koffee With Karan’ promo that he is ‘manifesting’ to marry Advani.

On the work front, Advani has given two of the biggest hits of 2022, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ and ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Comments