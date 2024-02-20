Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’

Bollywood starlet Kiara Advani has bagged the coveted role to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’.

After much anticipation, the makers of the ‘Don’ franchise finally unveiled the female lead for the upcoming third part of the film series, Kiara Advani will play the ‘jungli billi’ opposite Singh in ‘Don 3’. “Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani,” the team announced in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

Sharing her excitement for the iconic role in the X post, the ‘Kabir Singh’ star wrote, “Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together.”

Pertinent to note here that the makers confirmed the casting of Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh as the new Don with a two-minute-long teaser, dropped in August last year.

Meanwhile, more details regarding the additional cast of the action thriller are awaited.

The film set for 2025 release, is planned to go on the floors in January the same year. The action thriller will be directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar as the first two movies of the franchise, while the joint production banner of Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar, Excel Entertainment bankrolls ‘Don 3’.

