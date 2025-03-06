Kiara Advani quits ‘Don 3’ after announcing first pregnancy

Bollywood’s latest mommy-to-be Kiara Advani has reportedly opted out of Farhan Akhtar’s hotly-anticipated ‘Don 3’, starring Ranveer Singh.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Bollywood diva and soon-to-be mom Kiara Advani, who was confirmed to play the female lead in ‘Don 3’ last February, has stepped back from the project, days after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra, reported Indian media.

According to the details, it was a mutual decision between Advani and the makers of the film for her to prioritize her personal life during this special phase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Notably, Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production banner Excel Entertainment confirmed in 2023 that Ranveer Singh would replace megastar Shah Rukh Khan as Don in the hotly-anticipated final film of the series ‘The Chase Ends’. The development was followed by Kiara Advani’s casting to play the female lead in the action thriller.

Also Read: “Sidharth Malhotra’s life in danger because of Kiara Advani”

Meanwhile, Bollywood’s power couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot in February 2023, announced last month that they are expecting their first child together.

As for her other big screen projects as well, Advani will soon wrap up the filming for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led ‘War 2’, as well as Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, before the to-be mother goes on her much-deserved maternity break.